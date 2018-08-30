Chiefs lose thriller in Denver

By: The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Terrance Knighton batted away Alex Smith's fourth-and-goal pass to Dwayne Bowe with 15 seconds left, preserving the Denver Broncos' 24-17 win over the scrappy Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Broncos (2-0) thought they had sealed the win twice earlier on the drive.

Aqib Talib's pick-6 was negated by Quanterus Smith's hold. Then, Nate Irving's fumble recovery following DeMarcus Ware's sack and strip was ruled an incomplete pass after a replay.

The Chiefs (0-2) converted 11 of 16 third-down opportunities overall.

They just couldn't capitalize in the biggest moments as the Broncos defense mustered two goal-line stands for the second straight week.

Peyton Manning was 21 of 26 for 242 yards and three TDs.