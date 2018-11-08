Chiefs May Turn to Offense in NFL Draft

7 years 6 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 26 2011 Apr 26, 2011 Tuesday, April 26, 2011 6:39:00 PM CDT April 26, 2011 in Sports
Source: AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- In his first two drafts with Kansas City, general manager Scott Pioli went for defense with the Chiefs' top picks. This year may be about the offense. Pioli and his scouts have been looking at A. J. Green of Georgia, Julio Jones of Alabama and Torrey Smith of Maryland. The Chiefs need someone to complement Pro Bowl receiver Dwayne Bowe, who was shut out by Baltimore in the playoffs last season. They also have an older offensive line. Kansas City has the 21st overall pick in Thursday night's draft.

