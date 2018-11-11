Chiefs Owner: Clubs Are All Being Hurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Clark Hunt, owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, says all 32 clubs are being hurt by the ongoing dispute with players. Hunt does not foresee labor peace coming to the NFL

any time soon.

Hunt, whose late father founded the Chiefs and the American Football League, has been a part of the owners' negotiation team. He said he believes there is a compromise that will get a deal done, but both sides are not ready to discuss it.

In an interview on Friday with The Associated Press and the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs' chairman of the board said he is confident there will be a 2011 season, but not that the dispute

will be resolved in time for training camps to open on time in late July.