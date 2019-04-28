Chiefs owner: Tyreek Hill not with team for 'foreseeable future'

(CNN) -- The Kansas City Chiefs owner says Tyreek Hill is not with the team for the "foreseeable future," although a final decision about the star wide receiver's status has not been made.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said team officials are "deeply disturbed" by an audio recording that suggests Hill broke his 3-year-old son's arm.

"Tyreek is not with the franchise right now," said Hunt, speaking to reporters Saturday for the first time about the tape.

"We'll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time," he said. "It obviously is a tough situation for the organization and we wish the best for his family."

The audio clip, made public last week, is purportedly of Hill's fianceé suggesting the NFL star injured their boy. The Chiefs announced Thursday night that Hill would not participate in team activities.

The tape's release came after prosecutors said Hill and Crystal Espinal would not be charged after an investigation into the child's welfare.

Affiliate KCTV said it gave the audio to prosecutors.

Hill's legal representatives and the NFL did not respond to CNN's request for comment. CNN has not been able to reach Espinal.

In 2014, Hill was reportedly accused of domestic assault and battery on Espinal when she was pregnant. He pleaded guilty, according to the Oklahoman, and received three years' probation. He was dismissed by the Oklahoma State University football team and finished his college career at the University of West Alabama.

The Chiefs drafted him in 2016. Last season Hill was fourth in the NFL with 1,479 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

"On every player you bring into the organization, there's some element of risk," Hunt said. "It could be his playing ability. It could be things that distract him while off the field as well as trouble they get into. That's a risk you take.

"It's something that, as a franchise, we have to be willing to own when it doesn't go the right way."