Chiefs parade buses line up at Columbia restaurant ahead of victory parade

COLUMBIA - Parade buses for the Kansas City Chiefs lined up Monday night by a local bar and grill.

About 10 buses lined up behind Cheerleader Bar and Grill off of Highway 63. There were no players in sight.

Nicole Puma, the bar manager for Cheerleader Bar and Grill, said that the buses showed up around 8:00 p.m.

The buses will leave Columbia on Tuesday morning around 11:00 a.m. to make their way back to Kansas City.

Shift supervisor at the Holiday Inn Hotel, Dakota Armstrong, said the Big Bus Chicago company was just passing through to get to the parade. “No players though, which is what I was really hoping for,” Armstrong said.

The Associated Press reported that "The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade" will start at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The announcement was made Sunday night after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20.