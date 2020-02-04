Chiefs parade organizers release event information

KANSAS CITY - Event organizers for the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory released information Tuesday about the festivities.

According to KSHB, the parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The route, which is two miles long, will start at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard and end at Union Station.

Ride KC will have more than 400 buses to shuttle fans from parking areas to the parade route. That's twice as many as the city used for the celebration of the Kansas City Royals' World Series win in 2015.

