Chiefs parade organizers release event information

10 hours 23 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:37:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

KANSAS CITY - Event organizers for the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory released information Tuesday about the festivities.

According to KSHB, the parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The route, which is two miles long, will start at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard and end at Union Station.

Ride KC will have more than 400 buses to shuttle fans from parking areas to the parade route. That's twice as many as the city used for the celebration of the Kansas City Royals' World Series win in 2015.

You can read more about the logistics and see a map of the parade route here.

More News

Grid
List

Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
COLUMBIA - A second Dillard’s will open at the Columbia Mall on Feb. 22. It will include a men's,... More >>
45 minutes ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 8:14:37 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose father was among the 17 people who died after a tourist duck... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 7:21:30 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
COLUMBIA - One Columbia Private School was missing one-sixth of its population Tuesday. At Our Lady of Lourdes private... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 5:25:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Winter storm set to begin Wednesday and end Thursday
STORM MODE: Winter storm set to begin Wednesday and end Thursday
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 5:16:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Weather

Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather
Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather
COLUMBIA - Despite the rain and winter weather, the victory flag still waves for Chiefs fans. Some are so excited... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, the Iowa Democratic Party began releasing partial results... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:22:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Bill proposes Columbia firefighters wouldn't be obligated to respond to every call
Bill proposes Columbia firefighters wouldn't be obligated to respond to every call
JEFFERSON CITY — If you live in an outlying neighborhood in Columbia, you might stop receiving service from both the... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 3:59:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

K9 "Rony" helps Missouri State Highway Patrol with two drug busts
K9 "Rony" helps Missouri State Highway Patrol with two drug busts
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol obtained over 200 pounds of marijuana and three guns over the past four... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Continuous News

Sen. Hawley, MU Professor preview State of the Union Address
Sen. Hawley, MU Professor preview State of the Union Address
COLUMBIA- With less than 24 hours before the Senate is set to hold a final vote on his impeachment, President... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 2:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
COLUMBIA- From 70-degree weather Monday to a 30-degree drop on Tuesday and a wintry mix, Coil Construction is working around... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:31:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Man dies in Boone County Jail
Man dies in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man died Saturday at the Boone County Jail. Robert Erik Bishop, 52, died after a... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:26:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel
MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel
JEFFERSON CITY –MoDOT warned travelers Tuesday ahead of winter weather causing travel problems. The winter weather system will begin... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 11:28:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Jefferson City School District announces make-up days
Jefferson City School District announces make-up days
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Tuesday when it will make-up its three snow days. Staff... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 11:13:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Chiefs parade organizers release event information
Chiefs parade organizers release event information
KANSAS CITY - Event organizers for the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory released information Tuesday about... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:37:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri paid more than $24M to settle lawsuits in 2019
Missouri paid more than $24M to settle lawsuits in 2019
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Attorney General’s office says taxpayers spent more than $24 million in 2019 on lawsuits against... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:29:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Iowa's coveted status in doubt following results delay
Iowa's coveted status in doubt following results delay
DES MOINES — Iowa’s coveted position as the first-in-the-nation nominating contest faces its most daunting challenge in decades in light... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 9:51:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide in north Columbia
UPDATE: Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy confirmed two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide late Monday. Bobbie Jo... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 8:00:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shoots man after chase
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shoots man after chase
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shot and injured a man Monday following a police pursuit... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 11:31:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
9pm 30°
10pm 30°
11pm 30°
12am 29°