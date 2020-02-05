Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying for pet adoptions

Courtesy: KC Pet Project Facebook

KANSAS CITY - One Kansas City Chiefs player is celebrating the team's Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all adoptable dogs at an animal shelter.

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will pay for the adoptions of all dogs that became available on or before February 2 at the KC Pet Project, a no-kill shelter that places homeless pets into new homes.

Nnadi tweeted that paying for the adoptions was the perfect way to end the season.

The perfect way to cap off this great season ?? https://t.co/k9KSt05gtt — Derrick Nnadi ???? (@DerrickNnadi) February 3, 2020

The shelter had a season-long partnership with Nnadi and it was sponsored by the Derrick Nnadi Foundation.

According to the foundation's website, the foundation provides assistance to families in Kansas City and Virginia Beach.

The Chiefs drafted Nnadi in 2018 from Florida State.