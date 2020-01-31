Chiefs' practice facility left home alone in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - When the Chiefs won a first AFC championship in 50 years, chairman Clark Hunt and the rest of his ownership family decided they would bring everyone associated with the franchise to the Super Bowl.

That includes front-office staff and scouts, the janitors and receptionists, and all of their families as well as coaches and players.

Hunt estimates the Chiefs brought 2,000 people, a number that includes the security staff too.

Hunt says the number going from the Chiefs organization is still going up as of Thursday and he may never know the exact number of people it's sending to Miami.