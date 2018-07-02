Chiefs preparing without Houston during mandatory minicamp

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The videos that Justin Houston has been posting on social media of his workouts this offseason, and the absurd amount of weights he's been lifting, should help set Chiefs coach Andy Reid at ease.

Especially considering Reid probably won't see Houston until at least training camp.

The All-Pro linebacker has skipped the entirety of Kansas City's offseason program after getting the franchise tag, a power play to spur along negotiations on a long-term deal.

But up until now, all of those workouts have been strictly voluntary, including the full-squad practices.

This week is different: The Chiefs have their three-day, mandatory minicamp beginning Tuesday.

"I don't really get caught up in that stuff," Reid said last week, when asked whether Houston would be in camp this week. "I don't know that. He probably won't be. We just move on."