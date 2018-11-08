Chiefs Put Moeaki on IR, Cut Down to 53-Man Limit

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have put Tony Moeaki on injured reserve after the second-year tight end was hurt in their final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs also put linebacker Gabe Miller on IR on Saturday and waived 25 other players to reach the 53-man roster limit before the NFL deadline.

Unlike most other teams, the Chiefs played their starters for much of their final preseason game Thursday night. Moeaki limped off the field in Green Bay with a reported knee injury.

His loss is a significant blow to the defending AFC West champions. Moeaki caught 47 passes for 556 yards and three touchdowns last season. That leaves tight ends Leonard Pope, Jake O'Connell and Anthony Becht to fill in, through Kansas City could add someone else off waivers.