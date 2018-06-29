Chiefs Put TE Boss on IR with Head Injury

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Chiefs have put tight end Kevin Boss on injured reserve after doctors determined they would not clear him to play this season following a head injury sustained in Week 2.

Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel announced the move Wednesday, along with the signing of former Rams linebacker Bryan Kehl to provide some depth on defense.

Boss signed a $9 million, three-year contract in the offseason to provide Kansas City with a versatile tight end for quarterback Matt Cassel, particularly with Tony Moeaki coming off a torn left ACL. Boss caught three passes for 65 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt at Buffalo.

Crennel said he's comfortable with Moeaki's health and the depth at the position. Kansas City plays host to Baltimore on Sunday.