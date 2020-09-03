Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes engaged to longtime girlfriend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — On the night Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave a ring away.
Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, became engaged Tuesday, Sept. 1. The 24-year-old Mahomes, who won the MVP award by leading the Chiefs past the 49ers at the Super Bowl in February, began dating Matthews while they were attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior, and the couple remained together when they headed off to college.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri gave further details about how they would discipline students who disobeyed COVID-19 related guidelines... More >>
in
(AP) - St. Louis police, firefighters and other first responders no longer would have to live in St. Louis. ... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - Two additional caretakers of Carl DeBrodie were sentenced to prison on Wednesday, one day after caretaker Sherry Paulo... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Over 400 MU student-athletes, supporters and students marched from the Francis Quadrangle to Memorial stadium Wednesday evening. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The community is starting to set up learning pods for Columbia Public School students to start virtually. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has paid a Virginia-based firm consulting on the state's coronavirus pandemic response another $300,000,... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - A Jefferson City man currently in prison has been indicted on 13 counts of violent crimes from... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Missouri's Industrial Hemp program on Wednesday. The plan sets regulatory... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Clerk's Office is expecting a large increase in mail-in and absentee voter ballots for the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman answered some questions from parents regarding the reopening of schools, Wednesday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man to five years in prison without parole, Wednesday, for the Feb.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The majority of the True/False Film Fest is being delayed until May, according to the group's newsletter.... More >>
in
MEXICO. Mo - The Missouri Military Academy's football stadium experienced an unforeseen electrical problem causing a postponement to their football... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — On the night Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Despite Monday's Columbia Public Schools Board of Education vote to begin the school year with fully online classes,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU student athletes plan to protest against social injustices and police brutality on Wednesday, after the shooting of... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Police shot Jacob Blake in front of his children, family attorneys say, and the effects of witnessing such... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A researcher at the University of Missouri will research the possibility of using a diabetes drug to treat... More >>
in