Chiefs QB Smith to practice after shoulder injury

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith plans to practice Wednesday despite spraining his troublesome throwing shoulder in last weekend's victory over the St. Louis Rams.

Smith landed on his right shoulder shortly before halftime. He received treatment in the locker room and played the entire second half, complaining only later of a bit of soreness.

The Chiefs play the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Smith has a history of shoulder trouble dating to his days with the San Francisco 49ers. He missed eight games and finished the 2007 season on injured reserve after separating it, requiring surgery that December. He also missed the entire 2008 season after breaking a bone in the shoulder a few days before the start of the season.

Smith also separated his non-throwing shoulder in 2010.