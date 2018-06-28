Chiefs RB Charles Will Go on IR, Done for Season

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A bad season for the Kansas City Chiefs just got worse. The Chiefs said Monday that they will put running back Jamaal Charles on injured reserve with a left knee injury, meaning he is done for the rest of the season.

Charles was hurt in the first quarter of the Chiefs' 48-3 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He took an awkward step out of bounds while finishing off a run and immediately grabbed at his knee.

Charles had an MRI exam on Monday and Haley said the team decided he would be placed on IR after coming off a breakout season in which he ran for 1,467 yards. He and the rest of the Chiefs are off to an awful start, losing their first two games.

Tight end Tony Moeaki went down with a torn ACL in their preseason finale against Green Bay, and Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry was hurt in their regular-season opener against Buffalo.