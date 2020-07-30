Chiefs RB Damien Williams opts out

23 hours 50 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 4:51:46 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP.)- Running back Damien Williams, whose strong postseason helped Kansas City to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years, is opting out of playing the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old Williams had 290 yards and six touchdowns in three postseason games — two TDs in the Super Bowl — for the Chiefs.

He has been plagued by injuries in his six pro seasons, and rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries during the regular season. 

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement:

“As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family. He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

