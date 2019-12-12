Chiefs Re-Sign DL Amon Gordon

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed defensive lineman Amon Gordon, a 30-year-old veteran who played in all 16 games last season.

Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released.

Gordon, 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, joined Kansas City in 2011 after previous stints with Tennessee, Seattle, Baltimore, Denver and Cleveland. His 57 career tackles include 20 last season - 12 of them solo - for the Chiefs. He also had two sacks and a quarterback pressure for Kansas City.