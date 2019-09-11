Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill out following a collarbone injury against Jags

KANSAS CITY - After going down in the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, some light has been shed on the status of Chiefs wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.

Hill left the game and did not return after an injury caused by a hard hit from Jalen Ramsey in the first quarter. He ended the day with only 2 receptions for a total of 16 yards.

It was later announced that Hill's injury was to his collarbone and that it has potential to be a medical issue, which landed Hill in the hospital Sunday evening. However, the Chiefs trainer claimed that the move was precautionary. After an X-ray, Chiefs fans and staff were given good news with results that his collarbone was not broken, but rather that Hill had sustained a sternoclavicular dislocation.

Due to the nature of the injury, it is likely that Hill will stay off the IR, but the Chiefs staff have not committed to any decisions. He will most likely be out for the coming weeks, but no return to play timeline has been set. He will not play in the match up this coming Sunday, Sept. 15, as the Chiefs take on the Raiders in Oakland.