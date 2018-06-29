Chiefs' Reid Adds Toub to Coaching Staff

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- New Chiefs coach Andy Reid hired former Bears assistant Dave Toub to direct special teams on Tuesday, and announced that he's retaining linebackers coach Gary Gibbs and defensive backs coach Emmitt Thomas from the previous staff.

Reid announced the majority of his coaching staff late last week, including Doug Pederson as offensive coordinator and Bob Sutton as the defensive coordinator.

Toub has spent the past nine seasons with the Bears. Prior to that, he worked with special teams and the defensive line for Reid in Philadelphia.

Reid still has not announced an offensive line coach, though former Dolphins coach Tony Sparano has interviewed for the job. Reid also confirmed Tuesday that he had hired Eugene Chung to be the assistant offensive line coach.

Chung also worked with Reid in Philadelphia.

Both Reid and Toub also worked at the University of Missouri as assistant coaches.