Chiefs' Reid hopeful Charles available vs Pats

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects star running back Jamaal Charles to be ready for Monday night's game against the New England Patriots.

Charles was back on the practice field Thursday after missing last week's game against the Dolphins with a high ankle sprain. Charles practiced a bit last week and made the trip to Miami, but he spent the game on the sideline in street clothes.

Reid said that a decision on Charles won't be made until closer to game time, but he sounded optimistic that one of the game's most dynamic players will be on the field.

Still, there's a good chance Charles will share carries with Knile Davis once he returns. Davis ran for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins.