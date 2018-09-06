Chiefs Release DB Robinson, Sign WR Dressler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs have parted ways with veteran defensive back Dunta Robinson, who never lived up to expectations last season.

They also signed Canadian Football League wide receiver Weston Dressler.

Robinson just finished the first year of a $13.75 million, three-year deal to provide depth in the Kansas City defensive backfield. But he only appeared in nine games and finished the season with 14 tackles. He was part of a defense that was torched by Indianapolis in the playoffs.

The move Friday frees up more than $3 million for the cash-strapped Chiefs, who were just below the salary cap at the beginning of the week.

Dressler has spent the past six years in the CFL, where he caught 442 passes for 6,531 yards and 43 touchdowns for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.