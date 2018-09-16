Chiefs Release WR Breaston, TE Boss

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have released wide receiver Steve Breaston and tight end Kevin Boss as part of their roster overhaul under new coach Andy Reid and general manager John Dorsey.

The team announced the moves Tuesday in a statement on its website.

Breaston was lured to Kansas City in 2011 by former coach Todd Haley and general manager Scott Pioli, and signed a $22.5 million, five-year deal. But he fell out of favor last season under coach Romeo Crennel, catching seven passes for 74 yards in 10 games.

Boss signed $9 million, three-year deal last offseason, but only had three catches for 65 yards before sustaining a season-ending concussion in Week 2 against Buffalo.