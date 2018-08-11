Chiefs Report to Training Camp

1 decade 1 year 2 weeks ago Friday, July 27 2007 Jul 27, 2007 Friday, July 27, 2007 4:17:35 AM CDT July 27, 2007 in Sports

 

Holts Summit community honors late Carl DeBrodie
HOLTS SUMMIT – A park in Holts Summit was filled with people gathered in honor of Carl DeBrodie on Saturday.... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 8:04:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Columbia police responded to an armed robbery last night
COLUMBIA - An armed robbery occurred at the Break Time convenience store on Forum Boulevard early Saturday morning. According... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Police confirm shots fired in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police confirm there were shots fired early Saturday morning. Around midnight the Columbia Police Department responded to... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:37:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Columbia museum exhibit tracks history of fake news
COLUMBIA (AP) — A museum exhibit in Columbia is unpacking how the concept of fake news has developed over time.... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 11:12:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Airline employee steals plane from Seattle airport, crashes and dies
(CNN) -- An airline employee stole an otherwise unoccupied passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and flew it... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 9:23:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

One dead after Pettis County semi-crash
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died in a semi-truck accident on US 65. The crash occurred Monday at 11:15... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 9:20:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

3 dead, 10 injured in Missouri church van crash
BOLIVAR (AP) — Three teenagers from Kansas were killed and 10 other people were injured Friday after a church van... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 8:50:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
COLUMBIA - In the last two weeks, downtown has seen two separate incidents of gun violence, leaving some businesses concerned... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:14:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
(CNN) -- Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 4:41:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
TEBBETS - Sen. Claire McCaskill and her November challenger, Josh Hawley, spoke to farmers Friday about tariffs and how they... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
COLUMBIA - A temporary fix will allow the Columbia Farmers Market to continue offering SNAP transactions for six months. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Florida company kept more than 100 temporary farmworkers in "inhumane" and "unsanitary" working conditions while... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
HERMANN - Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection with the reported child abuse of twin girls. Hoyt... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
INDEPENDENCE -- Vibrant, fun loving and compassionate are words Ashley Lyons describes her 7-year-old son, but a recent attack has... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a car that was driven into the Kansas River, killing one child,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:40:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Woman dies after Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield officials say a woman has died after a fire at home. The fire department... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:46:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
MACON COUNTY - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer Thursday night. According to a traffic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:04:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
ROCHEPORT - I-70 ramps near Rocheport will see a number of construction-related closures in the coming weeks. The eastbound... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:02:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News
