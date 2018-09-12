Chiefs Return for Start of Offseason Program

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- After a season of turmoil, one marred by injuries to some of their best players and the firing of the head coach, the Kansas City Chiefs are ready for a reset.

The Chiefs began their offseason program Monday, and next week's draft gives general manager Scott Pioli and coach Romeo Crennel another opportunity to fill holes that have developed since last season's 7-9 campaign.

Pioli has already been busy this offseason, bolstering the offense by signing tackle Eric Winston, running back Peyton Hillis and tight end Kevin Boss.

Kansas City will also get a bunch of players back from injuries, including quarterback Matt Cassel, Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry and All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles.