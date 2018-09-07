Chiefs S Lewis to Miss Time with Shoulder Injury

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Chiefs' depth in the defensive backfield is already being tested.

Starting safety Kendrick Lewis is out with a right shoulder injury he sustained early in the Chiefs' preseason loss to the St. Louis Rams on Saturday night. Lewis was helping to make a tackle when he appeared to hurt his shoulder, and he immediately left the game.

His right arm was in a sling after the Chiefs' 31-17 loss.

Kansas City coach Romeo Crennel said Sunday that Lewis will miss "a bit of time," but did not provide details on the injury or a more definitive timetable.

Lewis is expected to wear a sling for several more days before starting a rehab program, but Crennel said the two-year starter is not considered a candidate for injured reserve.