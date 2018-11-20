Chiefs say Charles and Berry have ankle sprains

4 years 2 months 4 days ago Monday, September 15 2014 Sep 15, 2014 Monday, September 15, 2014 1:52:00 PM CDT September 15, 2014 in Football
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles has a high ankle sprain and safety Eric Berry also has an ankle sprain, throwing their status into question for Sunday's game in Miami.

Charles was hurt on his second carry of the Chiefs' 24-17 loss to Denver over the weekend, and Berry left the game later in the first half. X-rays came back negative but Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that he could not provide a timetable for their return.

The loss of Charles and Berry means the Chiefs (0-2) are down seven starters to injuries and suspensions. Those seven players have combined to start 355 games, play in 492 games and appear in nine Pro Bowls over 43-plus seasons in the NFL.

