Chiefs Sign 2 Safeties, Release 2 Defensive Backs

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent safeties Quintin Demps and Malcolm Bronson and released safety Justin Glenn and cornerback James Rogers.

The Chiefs announced the moves before the start of Wednesday's voluntary workout.

Demps played for new Chiefs coach Andy Reid while both were in Philadelphia from 2008-09, and spent the past three seasons with the Texans. The former fourth-round draft pick has 61 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery in 48 career games.

Bronson went undrafted out of McNeese State, where he made 230 tackles in 40 career games.

Glenn was trying to make the Chiefs after playing in 40 games over four seasons for the University of Washington. Rogers played in 46 games over four seasons at Michigan.