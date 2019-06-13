Chiefs Sign Former Packers Linebacker Zombo

By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs added depth at linebacker Thursday by signing Frank Zombo, who had spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Zombo will be reunited with longtime Packers personnel man John Dorsey, who was hired as the Chiefs' general manager in January and has been aggressively overhauling the team's roster.

A former undrafted free agent, Zombo played college football at Central Michigan before signing with Green Bay. He played in 25 games and made nine starts, racking up 53 tackles and five sacks while forcing a pair of fumbles while dealing with several injuries.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs signed reserve offensive lineman Tommy Draheim, who spent time with the Packers in training camp last season.

 

