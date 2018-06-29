Chiefs Sign Free Agent DB Mikail Baker

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday that the club has signed free agent defensive back Mikail Baker.

Baker (6-0, 205) originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft choice (216th overall) of the St. Louis Rams in the 2011 NFL Draft. Baker was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of his rookie campaign before being released by the Rams on Oct. 13, 2011.

The Baylor University product played in 50 games (13 starts) during his collegiate career. He recorded 52 tackles (40 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, five passes defensed, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also played receiver for the Bears, catching 26 passes for 354 yards (13.6 avg.) with two touchdowns. He owns 83 kickoff returns for 1,963 yards with one touchdown. Baker is regarded as the most prolific kick returner in Baylor history as he holds the school's career records for returns (83) and return yardage (1,963).

The Dallas, Texas, native was a two-time all-district selection as a wide receiver at Skyline High School.