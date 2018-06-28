Chiefs Sign Free-Agent RB Peyton Hillis

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back Peyton Hillis, giving the team a formidable duo in the ground game with Jamaal Charles.

Hillis had a drama- and injury-filled second season in Cleveland after rushing for 1,177 yards in 2010.

Terms of the deal weren't immediately disclosed.

He won a nationwide fan vote to be the cover figure for "Madden NFL 12," but then rushed for just 587 yards last season.

Hillis sat out last Sept. 25 against Miami with a bout of strep throat, an incident that didn't sit well with some teammates. He also missed a treatment for his ailing hamstring when he left during a work week to get married.



Hillis, a seventh-round pick out of Arkansas in 2008, also played two seasons with Denver.