Chiefs sign fullback Sherman to extension

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Chiefs have signed fullback Anthony Sherman, who has helped pave the way for one of the NFL's top rushing offenses, to a three-year contract extension.

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday that Sherman can earn up to $7 million over the life of the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs did not reveal the terms of the contract.

Sherman has started 21 of the 51 games he's played in over the past four seasons. The past two have been spent in Kansas City, where has been the lead blocker for Jamaal Charles.

Sherman has also proven valuable as a short-yardage receiver out of the backfield, catching 36 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns in his career.