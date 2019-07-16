Chiefs Sign Gordon to One-Year Contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs have signed restricted free agent Richard Gordon to a one-year contract to provide depth at tight end, a position where they struggled through injuries much of last season.

The team had not announced the deal Friday, but NFLPA records indicate Gordon will receive $645,000 in 2014.

Gordon joined the Chiefs in December and appeared in two regular season games, making one catch for 3 yards against San Diego. That was the game in which the Chiefs, already assured of their playoff position, rested virtually all of their starters.

The Chiefs also have tight ends Anthony Fasano, Travis Kelce and Sean McGrath on the roster.