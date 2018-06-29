Chiefs Sign RB Knile Davis

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back Knile Davis, a third-round pick out of Arkansas.

Davis was selected 96th overall in last month's draft. Terms were not released Monday.

Davis had a monster sophomore season for Arkansas, running for 1,322 yards and 13 touchdowns. But the 227-pound Davis broke an ankle as a junior, and a combination of uncertainty on the coaching staff and his fumbling problems resulted in a rough junior season. He only ran for 377 yards and two touchdowns last year.

The Chiefs hope Davis can take some of the burden off Pro Bowl ball carrier Jamaal Charles.