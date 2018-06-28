Chiefs sign veteran offensive guard Mike McGlynn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs have signed veteran guard Mike McGlynn to help stabilize their shaky offensive line while waiving reserve offensive lineman Ben Gottschalk.

McGlynn, who was released by Washington on Tuesday, played for Chiefs coach Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008-10. He spent one year with the Cincinnati Bengals and the past two seasons with the Indianapolis colts.

The former fourth-round draft pick has started 48 of the 57 games he's played in the NFL.

The Chiefs are in need of a veteran offensive lineman. Right tackle Donald Stephenson is suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Several other players have been dealing with illness and injury.