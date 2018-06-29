Chiefs Stay Perfect with 23-13 Win Over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Linebacker Tamba Hali and cornerback Sean Smith returned turnovers for touchdowns in extending the Kansas City Chiefs' perfect start to nine straight games with a 23-13 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Hali put the Chiefs ahead for good by scoring on an 11-yard fumble return with 12:47 remaining. Smith changed the momentum of the game by intercepting Jeff Tuel's pass at the goal line and returning it 100 yards to tie it at 10 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Kansas City's opportunistic defense made up for its own deficiencies as well as an Alex Smith-led offense that managed just 210 yards. Buffalo (3-6) had a season-best 470 yards of offense.

Tuel, an undrafted rookie, struggled in his first NFL start. He went 18 of 39 for 229 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions while filling in for interim starter Thad Lewis, sidelined by bruised ribs.