Chiefs' Stephenson returns from 4-game suspension

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Right tackle Donald Stephenson returned to the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday following his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Now, the question is how many games it'll take him to return to the starting lineup.

Coach Andy Reid said that Stephenson would have to work his way back into the mix, and Ryan Harris remains the top right tackle heading into Sunday's game in San Francisco.

It's little surprise that Reid is hesitant to shake things up. After losing left guard Jeff Allen to a season-ending injury, and Stephenson to his suspension, a rejiggered offensive line has finally started to play well the past couple of weeks.

Kansas City ran roughshod over New England on Monday night in a 41-14 victory.