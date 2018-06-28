Chiefs Swap First-Round Picks with Cleveland

7 years 2 months 7 hours ago Thursday, April 28 2011 Apr 28, 2011 Thursday, April 28, 2011 8:44:04 PM CDT April 28, 2011 in Sports
By: Carly Sedberry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have traded first-round positions with Cleveland, swapping their 21st selection for the Browns' 27th.

The Chiefs also pick up a third-round pick, the 70th overall selection in the third draft Scott Pioli has conducted as general manager in Kansas City.

The Chiefs' franchise-record six-game improvement last year produced an AFC West title. It did not conceal the fact the team has a great many needs, including wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and noseguard.

