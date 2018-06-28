Chiefs Taking Modest Win Streak Into Off Week

6 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Monday, October 10 2011 Oct 10, 2011 Monday, October 10, 2011 3:48:00 PM CDT October 10, 2011 in Football
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have won two straight games heading into their off week. Try to imagine that a few weeks back. The Chiefs lost their first two games by a combined 89-10, but have started to look like the defending AFC West champions the past two weeks, with wins over Minnesota and Indianapolis.

There is a loose atmosphere in the locker room for the first time all season. And while nobody was ready to give up on the season at 0-3, there is a tangible sense that Kansas City still has a realistic shot of defending its division title.

The next step comes in two weeks against division rival Oakland.

