Chiefs Wanting More Happy Returns

ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) -- It's been two years since the Kansas City Chiefs had a punt return for a touchdown and it's going on three years since they took a kickoff all the way to the end zone.

Kick returns have been a big point of emphasis in training camp. Several players are getting a good look under the watchful eye of new special teams coach Tom McMahon. He came over from the Rams when Steve Hoffman was fired after Kansas City finished 30th in the NFL last season with an average starting position just past their own 20-yard line.

The Chiefs had some nice returns against Arizona last week in a 27-17 victory, including a 32-yard punt return by Devon Wylie and a kickoff return of 31 yards from Javier Arenas.