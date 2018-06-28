Chiefs Will Play Twice on Monday Night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' toughened-up schedule this year will have them playing twice on Monday night, once at home and once on the road.

The defending AFC West champions will also host a Sunday night contest from Arrowhead Stadium. The NFL released its 2011 schedules on Tuesday.

For the Chiefs, it figures to be more difficult than last year's last-place schedule, which helped them win the AFC West with a 10-6 record. This year, the Chiefs will play six playoff teams from 2010, as well as travel to the improving Detroit Lions. The Chiefs will host San Diego on Monday night, October 31st and play at New England on Monday night, November 21st. Kansas City will also host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, November 27th. Assuming players and owners settle their labor dispute which currently has the players locked out, the Chiefs will open the season at home on September 11th against Buffalo, the fourth year in a row the Bills will play in Kansas City. Their open date is October 16th.