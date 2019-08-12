Chiefs win preseason opener over Bengals

KANSAS CITY - For the first time since January, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night.

The Chiefs played the Cincinnati Bengals in the preseason opener and won easily, 38-17.

The Bengals scored first as quarterback Andy Dalton led a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Dalton finished 7/9 for 80 yards.

Kansas City responded quickly. Starting quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes only played the first drive of the game.

He went 4/4 for 66 yards while leading the Chiefs on a seven-play, 83-yard drive capped off with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Carlos Hyde.

The offense continued to dominate even without Mahomes. On the second drive of the game, Mecole Hardman added another rushing touchdown from 18 yards out on an end around play.

Hardman, who played college football at the University of Georgia, was the Chiefs' second round pick in April's NFL Draft.

The Chiefs finished with 400 yards of total offense for the game. The Bengals had 274 yards against the Kansas City defense.

The Chiefs' preseason continues next Saturday night at 6:30 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kansas City begins its regular season schedule on September 8th against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.