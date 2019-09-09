Chiefs win season opener

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Vital players dropped like flies on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sunshine state.

Within the first quarter, both teams experienced serious clavicle injuries to their key players. Those players included Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles. Both will be out for multiple weeks.

Even with a major strain on the team, Kansas City's quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the season with scoring passes of 68 and 49 yards to Sammy Watkins in the first quarter. Mahomes threw a whopping 378 yards during Sunday's game to bring a 40-26 Chiefs victory.

Watkins also handled the pressure well as another star of the game, with a total 198 receiving yards.

The Chiefs will look to not let the injury of Hill affect them as they take on the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Sept. 15 at the RingCentral Coliseum.