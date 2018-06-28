Chiefs WR Baldwin Finally Getting Back Onto Field

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Wide receiver Jon Baldwin is closer to getting back on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first-round draft pick has been out since training camp after hurting his thumb in a locker room altercation with running back Thomas Jones. But he's been a full participant in practice

this week and Baldwin is listed as probable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

The Chiefs rank 30th out of 32 teams in passing offense, and just one spot better in total offense, averaging about 270 yards per game during their 1-3 start.

Baldwin, the 26th overall pick out of Pittsburgh, is expected to complement Dwayne Bowe while giving quarterback Matt Cassel a big red-zone target and someone who can stretch the field.