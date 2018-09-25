Chiefs WR Bowe Signs Franchise Tender

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe has signed his franchise tender after skipping Kansas City's entire offseason program and the beginning of training camp.

The team announced Friday that Bowe had signed. He will make about $9.5 million this season after the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal by the July 16 deadline.

It was unknown whether Bowe would join the Chiefs for their preseason game against the St. Louis Rams on Saturday. Even if he did, there is virtually no chance he would play.

Bowe is coming off another strong season in which he caught 81 passes for 1,159 yards and five touchdowns, despite an injury to quarterback Matt Cassel that left him with the likes of Tyler Palko and Kyle Orton throwing him the ball.