Child Abducted 13 Years Ago in Fla. Found in Mo.

CHILICOTHE - A 60-year-old woman has been arrested in the almost 13-year-old abduction of a child in Florida.

The Kansas City Star reports that Sandy Hatte is being held on $25,000 bond in the Davies/DeKalb County Regional Jail in Pattonsburg. She was arraigned Friday on a charge of felony child abduction. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Authorities took custody of the child Wednesday after a school official raised concerns. The biological father traveled to Chillicothe this week to be reunited with his child.

A Livingston County's sheriff's office news release described Hatte as being "somehow related to the family" of the child. Hatte and the child had only lived in Livingston County for about a month.