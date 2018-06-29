Child Advocates Meet with Legislators

Tuesday is the 24th child advocacy day. Two hundred and fifty people attended the first child advocacy day. On Tuesday, about 800 participants and representatives from 25 organizations came to show their support.

The large group gathered to spread a message to Missouri representatives. Tuesday morning, several state representatives shared their support with children advocates.

Organization representatives and others in attendance learned about this legislative session's proposals, so they can better support children on issues such as education and health care.

"Actually we will be learning about all of those issues in the workshops, so there are bills that are widespread in relationship to children and family issues," said Kathy Thornburg, MU Center for Family Policy and Research.

The Missouri Association for Family and Community Education collected hundreds of dolls for the event. Each doll will be given to a state representative to remind him or her of the importance of children when voting on issues this session.

The group also voted on the best doll, which was given to Governor Blunt. This year, a Raggedy Andy doll from Pettis County was presented to the governor during a rally at the capitol.