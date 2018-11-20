Child Care Center at Collapse Site Lacked Fire Inspection Record

COLUMBIA - In light of the collapse at the University Village Apartments Saturday that killed Columbia firefighter, Lt. Bruce Britt, KOMU 8 News looked into the building's history.

The Student Parent Center, a state licensed child care facility, is housed inside the complex on the lower level in the building next to the one that had the walkway collapse.

The most recent inspection report for the Student Parent Center, conducted in January, 2014, revealed the center did not provide evidence of a required fire safety inspection.

University records indicate the apartments were built more than half a century ago in 1955. The apartments house University of Missouri graduate students and students over 21 years old and their families.

KOMU 8 News has requested property inspections for University Village Apartments for the past five years as well as any record of complaints filed by residents in the past three years and any record of structural maintenance of the complex in the past five years.

