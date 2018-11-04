Child Death Hearing

Judge Patrick Robb says news coverage of the death of 17-month-old Caden Blanton could cause Caden's brother "potential ridicule and undue attention in the community." The ruling came after the boy's guardian said media coverage of the boy's death was "irresponsible," including a local newspaper identifying the boy, his school and grade. Authorities put the five-year-old in protective custody after arresting Christopher Kerns, 25, the boyfriend of Caden's mother. Kerns has pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter.