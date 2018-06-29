Child Ejected in St. Louis Accident

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 3-year-old child is hospitalized in critical condition after an accident in St. Louis that occurred when the driver of the car the child was in sped through a traffic signal.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon near the St. Louis city and county line. Authorities say a St. Louis County officer saw a silver Ultima speed past him and began a pursuit.

The driver of the Ultima sped off and the officer stopped chasing. But moments later, after crossing into the city, the Ultima drove through a traffic signal and struck several other vehicles.

The child was not in a car seat. The driver was taken into custody.