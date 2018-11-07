Child Grazed by Car in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Callaway Hills Elementary School student was grazed by a car after she exited her bus yesterday after school. The bus had come to a stop on Route AA in Callaway County and the driver had put down the safety arm. A car following the bus failed to stop and went to the left of the bus, hitting the child.

The bus driver noticed the car approaching and honked the horn. The child was able to take a step back and was only grazed by the car. The child was treated on site by emergency responders and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where she was treated for bruises and abrasions.

"The bus driver did great job, he saved the child’s life," said David Luther, Jefferson City School District communications director. "We will continue to have our drivers look at potential safety issues. We are looking at moving stop a little bit to give more of a visual to drivers as well."