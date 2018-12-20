Child hit by car outside elementary school in Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - A 6-year-old was hit by a car Wednesday morning outside North Elementary School.
According to a post on the Holts Summit Police Department's Facebook page, the child was taken to Capital Region Hospital with minor injuries. The post said it happened at 7:52 a.m.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police said a 22-year-old died Wednesday after an "accidental" shooting. Police said Travious Grant, of Columbia, died... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Senate passed a stop-gap spending bill on Wednesday night in an effort to keep the government funded... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Shoppers who have not yet sent their holiday packages face important deadlines Thursday with USPS, UPS and FedEx.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This year, Hickman High School created its first girls' wrestling program. It's one of the fastest growing... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A nonprofit connected to former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens raised more than $6 million from secret... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man was shot on Worley Street in Columbia Wednesday, and has life-threatening injuries. The 30-year-old victim... More >>
in
BROOKFIELD – After losing her son to suicide, a Missouri mother is battling the mental health “epidemic” with a foundation... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - House Budget Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick will become Missouri's next state treasurer. Gov. Mike Parson announced the... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Prosecutors announced Tuesday they filed charges against several suspects since December 13 following a months-long investigation into... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - A 6-year-old was hit by a car Wednesday morning outside North Elementary School. According to a... More >>
in
CHAMOIS – Osage County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees from Dan Mense Bail Bonds got into the holiday spirit Wednesday... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - A woman found dead in a crashed vehicle on I-70 on December 13 died from a gunshot... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - The Centralia Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at around 5:30 Wednesday morning. The home had... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The Holts Summit Police Department will include New Bloomfield in its coverage area again in 2019. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bird scooter injuries are a growing problem in Columbia, with those who get hurt on the scooters left... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - December is filled with festivities, but an emergency trip to the veterinarian can spoil all the holiday cheer.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A year and a half ago, Rhonda Watson found herself at a crossroad: Go to prison or go... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 24-year-old Missouri man was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole for participating in... More >>
in